Design News
Path Refreshes Packaging for Anadin
Path recently refreshed packaging for Pfizer's Anadin portfolio. In uniting the ranges with a clearer and more intuitive design, the leading OTC brand aims to empower its consumers with the information to find the right product for their pain relief needs.
New York Festivals 2019 Advertising Awards Now Open for Entries
New York Festivals International Advertising Awards is now accepting entries for the 2019 competition. This year the competition has announced a world-class advisory board, reduced categories by 35% and unveiled strategic new category groups and categories.
Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019
The 2019 Red Dot Award: Product Design will open for submissions from October 15. Designers and companies from around the world are invited to submit products from all areas of daily life for a chance to win an award at one of the world's largest design competitions.
Inge Moore Completes Redesign of Belmond Savute Elephant Lodge
Muza Lab's Inge Moore has completed the redesign of the Belmond Savute Elephant Lodge. Located in the Chobe National Park where the big five roam, the skies are large and the land is washed with the muted colours of the Savute, the lodge has become a tented retreat infused with the romance of a bush camp.
Sybarite Designs Award-winning Restaurant Beijing Kitchen at SKP Xi'an
Sybarite has created an elegant, intimate dining experience for Beijing Kitchen at luxury department store SKP Xi'an in China.
Pentawards Live: Inaugural International Conference Debuts in Amsterdam
Pentawards Live, a new event for the international packaging design community, will be held February 13 at the Passenger Terminal Amsterdam. The concept behind Pentawards Live is to create a space where thought leaders and creative innovators across each pillar within the packaging value chain can convene.
Orange Architects Designs All-in-One School and 190 Apartments in Amsterdam
Orange Architects has designed an all-in-one school and 190 apartments on the site of the existing SITA office on Heathrowstraat in Amsterdam.
IIDA 2018 Global Excellence Awards
Submissions are now open for the 9th annual IIDA Global Excellence Awards. The competition honors and celebrates outstanding originality and excellence in the creation of international Interior Design/ Interior Architecture projects in 15 categories.
ASID Outcome of Design Awards
ASID has launched its inaugural Outcome of Design Awards to celebrate the proof in the power of design. By highlighting new tools and processes in design, strategy, technology, and research, the awards seek to recognize projects that successfully illustrate that "Design Impacts Lives."
Adobe Stock Releases Free 3D Models for NASA's 60th Anniversary
In celebration of NASA's 60th Anniversary, Adobe Stock released a high-impact collection of free 3D models optimized for Dimension CC for the creative community to use in honor of NASA and its legacy.
Be Original Americas Holds a Series of Talks on the Impacts of Tariffs
Be Original Americas has announced a series of panel discussions on the topic of tariffs and their impact on the design industry in Mexico City and San Francisco this October.
Dieter Rams: Principled Design at Philadelphia Museum of Art
Dieter Rams: Principled Design, an exhibition surveying the career of one of the most influential industrial designers living today, will be on view at the Philadelphia Museum of Art from November 18 through April 14, 2019. The exhibition will feature the prolific body of work Rams has produced - from radios, clocks, and cameras to kitchen appliances and furniture - and will examine the longevity and impact of his design philosophies.
Nude Brand Creation Launches Design for Chimes Vermouth from the Surrey Copper Distillery
Nude Brand Creation has designed brand identity and packaging for the Surrey Copper Distillery's recently launched Chimes English Extra Dry Vermouth.
LAMP 2019 Lighting Design Competition: Call for Entries
Lighting Architecture Movement Project (LAMP) is calling for entries for its 6th annual International Lighting Design Competition. The competition aims to introduce a broader audience to lighting design while promoting and connecting emerging talents to new markets.
Punkt. Launches MP 02
Punkt. has launched its second mobile phone, MP 02. Designed by Jasper Morrison, MP 02 features great ergonomics with excellent audio quality - and unlike smartphones it won't pester you with notifications during a conversation.
Allsteel Launches Evo Seating Collection
Allsteel has launched Evo, a seating collection for both conference and workstations. A weight activated mechanism seamlessly bridges comfort and automatic adjustment, supporting every user, and offers several arm options - from armless, to fixed cast aluminum, to 4D adjustable.
Biles Hendry Takes Ella's Kitchen into the Frozen Aisle
Biles Hendry has developed a new brand architecture and identity for leading baby food brand Ella's Kitchen as it moves into the frozen aisle for the first time.
FLA: Design Thinking and Innovation Week
Future London Academy's 2019 Design Thinking and Innovation Week will be held March 18-22. The week offers a unique program for creative entrepreneurs, designers and business owners - introducing attendees to London's most innovative businesses and uncovering the latest approaches to design thinking and innovation.
GrizForm Design Architects Completes 2300 N Street Office Space
GrizForm Design Architects recently designed an office space for Lincoln Property Company. Located in Northwest D.C.'s West End neighborhood, 2300 N Street is a recently renovated, eight-story office building with a ground-floor retail space.
Design Miami/ Announces Pedro Reyes and Carla Fernández as Recipients of 2018 Design Visionary Award
Design Miami/ has announced Pedro Reyes and Carla Fernández as the recipients of the 2018 Design Miami/ Visionary Award. The annual award is given to creative talents across all fields that are engaging with design including designers, curators, architects, and luminaries who have made significant contributions to the field of design that offer a tangible and lasting impact on the world around us.
lauckgroup Redesigns and Expands Dropbox Austin Office
After a largely successful IPO, Dropbox is commanding the $50 billion file-sharing market. Despite stiff competition, Dropbox has doubled their revenue since 2015 and is showing no signs of slowing down.
FITC Amsterdam 2019
The 2019 FITC Amsterdam will be held February 18-19 at Pakhuis de Zwijger. Now in its 12th year, FITC Amsterdam is host to the latest and greatest in design, technology and cool stuff from all around the globe.
Blank Space Launches Sixth Annual Fairy Tales Competition
Blank Space has announced the 2019 Fairy Tales competition. Fairy Tales is open to all, and invites architects, designers, writers, artists, engineers, illustrators, students and creatives to submit their own unique architectural fairy tales. A successful entry will craft a text narrative, along with 5 images, in the most spectacular way possible.
C&G Partners Designs Branding and Signage for US Embassy in London
C&G Partners recently completed branding, signage and interpretive design for the U.S. Embassy in London.
Architecture Office Designs All Square Restaurant in Minneapolis
Architecture Office has designed the flagship space for All Square, a craft grilled cheese restaurant and civil rights social enterprise in Minneapolis that aims to employ and empower formerly incarcerated individuals.
Nuura Unveils Updated Blossi Floor Lamp
Nuura has unveiled a new version of its Blossi Floor lamp. The new version of the lamp features a wider mouth-blown glass screen and it's made with the newest LED technology.
UX Vilnius 2018
UX Vilnius 2018 is a design conference for professionals working with and around User Experience Design. The conference will be held in Lithuania on November 13, 2018.
City of Dreams Pavilion 2019: Call for Entries
Submissions are now open for the ninth City of Dreams Pavilion competition to design and construct an architectural pavilion in Lighthouse Park on Roosevelt Island. The Pavilion will be a gathering place for people to meet, learn about the arts programs on Roosevelt Island, take in a performance or lecture, and enjoy this temporary structure.
foam Studio Designs 7 Conceptual Vehicles with IKEA's SPACE10
foam Studio, in collaboration with IKEA future living lab - SPACE10, has designed 7 autonomous vehicles. The project, called Spaces on Wheels, is a visual exploration of how fully autonomous vehicles could one day enable a more fulfilling, everyday life.
Shortlist Announced for Inaugural Meaning-Centred Design Awards
The shortlist for the world's first Meaning-Centred Design Awards, a competition to recognize those pioneering designs that radically innovate what things mean to consumers and markets, has been revealed in London.