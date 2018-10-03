Design News

  13. Dieter Rams - Principled Design at Philadelphia Museum of Art

    Dieter Rams: Principled Design, an exhibition surveying the career of one of the most influential industrial designers living today, will be on view at the Philadelphia Museum of Art from November 18 through April 14, 2019. The exhibition will feature the prolific body of work Rams has produced - from radios, clocks, and cameras to kitchen appliances and furniture - and will examine the longevity and impact of his design philosophies.

  21. Design Miami/ Announces Pedro Reyes and Carla Fernández as Recipients of 2018 Design Visionary Award

    Design Miami/ has announced Pedro Reyes and Carla Fernández as the recipients of the 2018 Design Miami/ Visionary Award. The annual award is given to creative talents across all fields that are engaging with design including designers, curators, architects, and luminaries who have made significant contributions to the field of design that offer a tangible and lasting impact on the world around us.