Design News

Dieter Rams: Principled Design at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Dieter Rams: Principled Design, an exhibition surveying the career of one of the most influential industrial designers living today, will be on view at the Philadelphia Museum of Art from November 18 through April 14, 2019. The exhibition will feature the prolific body of work Rams has produced - from radios, clocks, and cameras to kitchen appliances and furniture - and will examine the longevity and impact of his design philosophies.